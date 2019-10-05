ELKHART — Arrest warrants were issued Wednesday for two men who allegedly broke into a house a year ago but were chased off by a resident, who fired a shot at them.
Joshua Butler, of Elkhart, and Matthew McCreary, of Edwardsburg, Michigan, each face one count of residential burglary as a Level 4 felony in the warrants issued this week. Police believe they attempted to burglarize a home on C.R. 21 in November but were scared away by the gun-wielding man.
Bond is set at $25,000 for each of them in the orders for their arrest.
According to court documents:
Elkhart County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a burglary in progress on Nov. 30, 2018. When they arrived, the resident told them he was in his bedroom in the basement when he heard footsteps upstairs in the early morning hours.
He said he texted his roommate to ask if that was him, but his roommate said it wasn't. He then saw two people walking down the stairs into the basement.
He said he grabbed a firearm and chased them up the stairs. They fled outside, one of them striking his face on the sliding glass door before making it outside and running west.
The resident said he fired a shot in their direction to deter them from coming back.
He described one of the men as being over 6 feet tall, wearing a black hoodie, dark jeans and a face mask. The other man was said to be taller and skinnier.
Officers found evidence that the garage door was pried open. In the upstairs bedroom, multiple drawers had been pulled out and clothes and other items were strewn about.
The man's roommate later said nothing was missing, but several items had been loaded into a bag.
Officers followed footprints in the snow that led to ATV tracks leaving the area. They also found a small walkie-talkie.
A short time later, an Elkhart Police officer conducted a traffic stop on a pickup truck that was pulling a trailer with an ATV on it, which was warm to the touch. The driver was identified as McCreary and the passenger was Butler.
Inside the truck was a walkie-talkie that was identical to the one found at the C.R. 21 residence. It was tuned to the same channel. The walkie from the home was brought to the traffic stop and the two devices were able to communicate with each other.
Officers also found headlamps, gloves and a mask. They noted as well that the men's clothing matched the description given by the resident.
Police obtained a search warrant for the men's cellphone data. Both phones were found to be in close proximity to the residence at the time of the burglary.
