Two hospitalized following Jefferson Township crash

GOSHEN — A crash in Jefferson Township sent two woman to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.
Mary Hackman, 68, of Goshen, was travelling westbound on C.R. 18 approaching the intersection of S.R.15, according to a crash report from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department,
Kyong Cottingham, 71, of Fishers, was approaching the same intersection, heading northbound on S.R. 15, where there is no stop sign, police said.
Hackman failed to yield right-of-way at the intersection and her 2006 Chrysler 300 collided with Cottingham’s 2015 Buick Encore, police said.
Cottingham’s vehicle was overturned as a result of the crash.
Hackman sustained an injury to her left wrist and Cottingham complained of chest and left shoulder pain.
Both were and transported by ambulance to a local hospital for medical treatment.
Hackman was cited for failure to yield the right-of-way at an intersection.
