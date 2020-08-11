WAKARUSA — Two EF-1 tornadoes touched down in northern Indiana on Monday evening, causing damage to multiple structures but no reported injuries or deaths, according to the National Weather Service.
Meteorologist Nathan Marsili said the first tornado touched down about 6:32 p.m. southwest of Wakarusa and lasted about five minutes. Meanwhile, the second occurred about 6:56 p.m. north of North Webster in Kosciusko County and lasted about 3 minutes.
Both tornadoes were classified by the weather service as an EF-1 with estimated peak winds of 110 mph. An EF-1 classified tornado is considered a “weak” tornado on a 0-5 scale, Marsili said.
When determining the tornado, Marsili said meteorologists pair it with radar data and look for certain signals in the damage.
“Sometimes there’s damage that shows some signs of converging, like, it won’t all be blown in the same direction,” he said. “There might also be some convergence in the damage and how it’s laid out that would indicate its circulation.”
At Wakarusa, the survey found widespread tree damage. Grain bins were topped and farm outbuildings sustained significant damage.
At North Webster, debris was scattered throughout a nearby church parking lot. The church sustained a loss of roof covering. Some homes sustained damage as a result of falling trees and branches.
No injuries were reported at either location.
Meteorologists described a massive storm front that started in the plains states and swept into Indiana as a derecho. Such weather systems can feature straight-line winds exceeding 100 mph.
Thousand of customers were left without power in northern Indiana and southwest Michigan as the storm passed through the area.
