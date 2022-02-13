ELKHART — Police were investigating the discovery of two bodies found behind a strip mall Sunday.
Dispatchers received a call at 10:11 a.m. regarding two found bodies, the Elkhart Police Department said. Officers arrived at 1532 Cassopolis St. about 10:15 a.m. The individuals, one male and one female, were pronounced dead at the scene.
