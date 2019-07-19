SENIOR CITIZENS’ DAYSenior Citizens (age 62 and over) Admitted Free until 3 p.m.Rides Open - 3 pm- 11 p.m. (Height Restrictions on Some Rides)
7:30 a.m. 4-H Market Lamb & Breeding Sheep Show Sheep/Swine Arena
8:30 a.m. GATES OPEN
8:30 a.m. Senior Citizens’ Day Check-In (Ends at 9:30 am) Corporate Picnic Tent
8:30 a.m. 4-H Dairy Judging Beef/Dairy Arena
9 a.m. 4-H Saddle Club - Western Showmanship & Halter 4-H Saddle Club Arena
9 a.m. Senior Citizens’ Entertainment: Johnny Counterfit Corporate Picnic Tent
9 a.m. Home & Family Arts Bldg, Ag Hall, 4-H Exhibits. Open
9 a.m. Senior Citizen Cookie Baking Contest Check-In (Ends at 11 am), Home & Family Arts Bldg.
9 a.m. Blood Pressure, Balance & Memory Screenings (Closes at 5 pm), Goshen Health Plaza
9 a.m. Non-fasting Cholesterol Test- While Supplies Last (Closes at 5 pm) Goshen Health Plaza
9 a.m. Goshen Hospice - Veteran Pinning (Closes at 5 pm) Goshen Health Plaza
9 a.m. Antique Tractor / Machinery Display (Closes at dusk) Gate G
9 a.m. Miniature Horses on Display (Closes at 9 pm) Farmstead Barn
9 a.m. Miracle of Life Calving Center (Closes at 9 pm) Youth Ag Area
9 a.m. Giant Corn Box (Closes at 9 pm) Youth Ag Garden
9 a.m. Young MacDonald’s Farm (Closes at 9 pm) Young MacDonald’s Barn
9 a.m. Straw Bale Maze (Closes at 9 pm) Youth Ag Area
9 a.m. Story Walk (Closes at 9 pm) Youth Ag Area
10 a.m. Commercial Exhibit Buildings Open
10 a.m. 4-H Fair Museum (Closes at 6 pm) Open
10 a.m. Rooster Crowing & Chicken Imitation Contests 4-H Poultry Barn
10 a.m. Premier Farm to Market Driving Course (Ends at 9 pm) Youth Ag Ed Tent
10:30 a.m. Senior Citizen Talent Contest Check-In Park Sail
11 a.m. Senior Citizen Talent Contest Heritage Park Stage
11 a.m. HARNESS RACING featuring The Maple City Trot FREE GRANDSTAND
11:15 a.m. Longest Apple Peel Contest Home & Family Arts Bldg.
11:30 a.m. Senior Citizen Cookie Baking Contest Judging Home & Family Arts Bldg.
Noon Jurassic Kingdom Hollyhock Entertainment Center
1 p.m. The Magic Bean Youth Ag Ed Tent
1 p.m. Craft Potpourri (Ends at 3 pm) Home & Family Arts Bldg.
1:30 p.m. Trivia- hosted by Lippert (Ends at 3 pm) Heritage Park Stage
1:30 p.m. Shuffleboard Check-In (Ends at 2 pm) Activities Pad
2 p.m. Shuffleboard sponsored by Fyzical Therapy & Balance Center (Ends at 4 pm) Activities Pad
2 p.m. The Rhinestone Roper Jayco Family Fun Center
2 p.m. 4-H Project Demonstration (Ends at 3 pm) ECCC
3 p.m. Kachunga and the Alligator Show Family Entertainment Center
3 p.m. Carnival Rides in Operation
3 p.m. 4-H Poultry Costume Contest 4-H Poultry Barn
3 p.m. 4-H Dairy Feeder Steer Calf Judging Beef/Dairy Arena
3 p.m. Bonsai Presentation Ag Hall
3 p.m. The Magic Bean Youth Ag Ed Tent
4 p.m. Jurassic Kingdom Hollyhock Entertainment Center
4 p.m. Johnny Counterfit Heritage Park Stage
4 p.m. Craft Potpourri (Ends at 6 pm) Home & Family Arts Bldg.
4 p.m. Bonsai Presentation Ag Hall
5 p.m. 4-H Rabbit Club Illustrated Talk - Contest & Action Demo (Ends at 7 pm), 4-H Rabbit Barn
5 p.m. The Magic Bean Youth Ag Ed Tent
5 p.m. The Rhinestone Roper Jayco Family Fun Center
5:30 p.m. 8 & 9 Year 4-Hers, 4-H Citizenship, Kroger Culinary & 4-H Leadership Awards Heritage Park Stage
5:30 p.m. Youth Talent Contest - Junior Competition Check-In Activities Pad
5:30 p.m. Draft Horse Team Hitched Draft Horse Barn
6 p.m. Youth Talent Contest - Junior Competition Heritage Park Stage
6 p.m. 4-H Saddle Club - Flags, Down & Back, Speed & Action 4-H Saddle Club Arena
6 p.m. Kachunga and the Alligator Show Family Entertainment Center
6 p.m. Jurassic Kingdom Hollyhock Entertainment Center
6 p.m. 4-H Dog Club Showmanship - Senior B Class (2nd yr & up) grades 9-12 4-H Cat/Dog Bldg.
6 p.m. 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament Basketball Courts
6:30 p.m. Horseshoe Pitching Contest Horseshoe Courts
7 p.m. The Rhinestone Roper Jayco Family Fun Center
7 p.m. Draft Horse Hitch Team Drives on track (Time is approximate) Track
7 p.m. Commercial Exhibit Awards Grandstand
7:55 p.m. National Anthem Free Grandstand
8 p.m. MORGAN WALLEN with Special Guest Riley Green FREE GRANDSTAND 8 p.m. Kachunga and the Alligator Show Family Entertainment Center
9 p.m. Home & Family Arts Bldg., 4-H Exhibits, Ag Hall Closed
10 p.m. Commercial Exhibits Closed
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.