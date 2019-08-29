BRISTOL — After much discussion and labor, the town of Bristol and engineering consultants are ready to open an alternate traffic route to the public.
“The hope for this alternate route is that it will alleviate some of the traffic to the downtown area,” town council president Jeff Beachy said Wednesday. “The goal has always been to get the truck traffic off of the downtown streets between the lights at (S.R.) 15 South and (S.R.) 15 North to get rid of the traffic we’ve had for years.”
Starting on Friday, Phase II of the Bristol Business Route will take traffic, specifically truck traffic, starting at S.R. 120 and S.R. 15, to the south end of town to the intersection of S.R. 15 and Bloomingdale Drive. The route will make use of Pearl Street, Ponderosa Drive and Bloomingdale Drive.
Planners say the purpose of the new business route is to divert traffic from the downtown central business district, which is congested where S.R. 120 and S.R. 15 run through town, including where the two roads overlap.
The new road runs from S.R. 120 and Pearl, through the St. Joseph Street intersection and curves around, connecting Pearl and Ponderosa Drive, and coming out onto S.R. 15 south of town by way of Bloomingdale Drive.
Residents say they are concerned for a number of reasons.
“You can’t route a busy state road through an industrial park and pretend it’s a bypass,” said Mike Bontreger, Bristol resident and owner of Logistics by Bontreger trucking company. “I hope no one gets hurt at that intersection.”
With the majority of Ponderosa and Bloomingdale park of the industrial park, Bontreger expressed concerns for trucks backing into businesses, or trying to leave businesses on the newly designated alternate truck route.
“At least at the downtown intersection, it’s a low-speed turn,” he said. “I feel the town of Bristol should have gotten MACOG (Michiana Area Council of Governments) or the county or someone involved earlier to come up with a better plan.”
Lack of a stop light at the intersection of Bloomingdale and S.R. 15 was a concern for other Bristol residents who wished to remain anonymous.
“I don’t think this will be a solution because without a traffic light, it won’t be that great of an option for out-of-town truckers,” Bontreger said, adding that without the light, traffic flow could become backed up, or drivers could try to rush through the intersection and cause an accident.
Town officials don’t disagree but say traffic regulations on the state highway are determined by the Indiana Department of Transportation.
“We wanted to put one in, but INDOT would not approve it,” Beachy said. “I know a lot of town residents are upset that we’re not going to have a stoplight there and they feel it is the town’s decision, but it’s not.”
The town is working with INDOT and engineering consultant Jones Petrie Rafinski to get traffic studies done, in hopes that the studies will prove to INDOT that the light is needed.
Still, following Phase II, the ultimate goal is, if needed, a complete bypass around town, with the exit letting out at Industrial Drive instead of Bloomingdale.
“I think it will be a benefit to truckers so they can avoid the downtown congestion,” JPR senior staff engineer Mark Wilson said. “The alternate route will take some of that congestion out and give it more of a hometown atmosphere.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.