Trial to start Monday on 2017 drug charge

GOSHEN — A judge has declined to further delay an Elkhart man’s trial for a January 2017 drug charge.
Shaun Mutchler, 39, is set to stand trial Monday on a charge of dealing methamphetamine as a Level 2 felony. He was additionally charged with misdemeanor fleeing from law enforcement after he allegedly tried to escape the courthouse to avoid taking a drug test in July 2017, after which his bond was increased to $505,000.
Police arrested Mutchler on Jan. 6, 2017, after they allegedly found 122 grams of crystal meth, 80 grams of marijuana, 37 THC suckers, drug paraphernalia and three guns in his Ash Road residence while checking on the welfare of a 9-year-old girl who didn’t show up at school.
His trial was put on hold after he was indicted on two federal drug charges in March 2018. He pleaded guilty to one of the two counts of distribution of meth and received a four-year prison sentence, followed by three years on supervised release.
He was recently returned to Elkhart County and preparations for his trial went back on track. Mutchler faces up to 30 years in prison on the meth dealing charge locally.
His lawyer requested a continuance of his trial in Elkhart County Circuit Court Thursday. Attorney Arvil Howe told the judge by phone that he filed the request because he wanted to be sure he could hold a deposition of a primary witness before the trial.
Howe said the man who he described as his star witness, a detainee at a federal prison in West Virginia, would testify at trial about overhearing someone else talking about the drugs allegedly found in Mutchler’s home. Howe said Mutchler only moved into the house the day before police searched it.
Judge Michael Christofeno remarked that the testimony sounded like it would be hearsay, and indicated it wasn’t guaranteed to be admissible at trial. He denied the request to delay the trial, saying it was premature to ask before Howe knew whether he’d be able to question the witness or not.
Christofeno granted motions from prosecutors stating their intent to introduce evidence of other, unrelated crimes as well as a request to limit testimony regarding an undercover officer. Deputy Elkhart County Prosecutor Katelan Doyle said they wanted to protect the identity of the officer and not refer to them by name.
