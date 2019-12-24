Trial reset for woman accused of neglect in child's death

GOSHEN — The trial for a Cassopolis, Michigan, woman accused of allowing a child in her care to die has been reset to April.
Erica Reschke, 31, is charged with two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, a Level 1 felony, and neglect causing endangerment, a Level 6 felony. Authorities say she and her boyfriend, 35-year-old Brandon Hobbs, did not seek medical help for his 10-year-old autistic daughter after she ingested methamphetamine.
The girl was declared dead after the couple noticed she wasn’t breathing on June 9, 2018, and called 911. The girl had vomited multiple times the previous night.
Reschke’s trial was reset from Jan. 6 to April 6 during a hearing Thursday in Elkhart County Superior Court 3.
Hobbes was facing two counts of neglect as a Level 6 felony. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced in July to three years in the Indiana Department of Corrections followed by one year in a community corrections program.
According to court documents:
An autopsy showed the 10-year-old girl had multiple foreign objects in her bowels, including wood, pennies, a paperclip, a staple and a bobby pin, related to having a pica eating disorder. Her cause of death was determined to be bowel obstruction and meth toxicity.
Reschke and Hobbs initially denied knowing how the girl could have been in contact with meth. Reschke allegedly admitted to police during a follow-up interview that she brought meth to the Elkhart house where she and Hobbs were staying, and that she hid it somewhere so he wouldn’t see it.
She also allegedly acknowledged that the 10-year-old could have had access to the meth, and that the girl shouldn’t have been in the same room as the drug because of her pica behavior.
A 9-year-old girl was also in the home at the time.
