ELKHART — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was scheduled to visit Elkhart on Wednesday to highlight how the Biden-Harris Administration is investing in America, his office announced.
The former South Bend mayor will stop in Elkhart at 3 p.m. after his visit in Gary to celebrate a $2.6 million U.S. Department of Transportation grant to address a long-needed railroad crossing elimination project, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.