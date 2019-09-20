NAPPANEE — Continuing a longstanding tradition, Nappanee Power from the Past is joining with the Nappanee Apple Festival to offer its annual Nappanee Apple Festival Truck & Tractor Pull this weekend.
“I think a lot of people want to reminisce about their youth. For me, it’s about preserving our history. Nappanee has a long agricultural history,” said Brian Metzler, president of Nappanee Power from the Past.
Featuring White Corporation Farm Equipment, including Cockshutt, Oliver, Minneapolis-Moline and White, Nappanee Power From the Past’s show will also host the Oliver Gang’s summer show at the event.
Tractors ranging in age from newer models to turn-of-the-century equipment, includnig steam engines, can be found throughout the grounds all weekend. Aultman-Taylors, John Deeres and others will be onsite.
“It’s not as many as we’ve had in some years but there’s still many more coming in,” Metzler said during setup Thursday.
Demonstrations will be ongoing all day, whenever a crowd is present.
“Everybody that’s here has an appreciation for farm equipment and how it’s evolved over the years,” Metzler said. “We’re really about educating people who might not be familiar with agriculture, where we started and where we’re at today, and where we’re going in the future.”
Hot air balloons will be launched at the pond at 6 p.m. The spark show takes place at 8 p.m.
“They take steam engines and put sawdust in the wood box, so when you put on a fan it makes the engine work harder and the sparks fly out of the smokestack,” Metzler said.
Tractor pulls will also be ongoing all Saturday, beginning with the antique tractor pull at 9 a.m. Saturday followed by the tractor parade at 4 p.m. and the garden tractor pull at 5 p.m.
Admission is $5 for adults. Children 12 and under are admitted free. The antique tractor, engine and toy show, and marketplace kick into gear at 10 a.m. Saturday at Nappanee Power from the Past’s grounds behind Amish Acres.
The Nappanee Apple Festival continues all weekend with many free events including a quilt exhibit at the Nappanee Center, Silly Safaris in the library parking lot, music all weekend, food, vendors and, of course, apples.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.