Elkhart, IN (46516)

Today

Areas of freezing rain possible early. Cloudy with rain and snow. High around 40F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Variable clouds and windy at times with snow showers. Low 14F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.