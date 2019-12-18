TOPEKA — A 74-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash north of Topeka on Tuesday.
Linda Short, of Topeka, died from internal injuries sustained in the crash near the intersection of C.R. 400S and S.R. 15.
Her vehicle crashed into the back of a pickup truck with a trailer that was stopped while waiting to turn, according to information from the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department.
The other driver, 32-year-old Michael Shaun Gunderson, of Warsaw, was uninjured.
According to the LCSD crash report, Short was driving northbound on S.R. 5, just south of C.R. 400S, when she apparently failed to notice the vehicle stopped ahead of her. Her 2016 Chrysler Town and Country struck the trailer being towed by Gunderson’s 2000 Ford F350.
A witness who was behind Short’s vehicle told investigators the Chrysler pulled in front of them and was weaving all over the roadway prior to the crash.
It appeared that Short suffered a medical issue that may have caused her inability to control her vehicle, according to the sheriff’s department.
Alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash.
The incident is still under investigation.
