Topeka man dies of injuries from Sunday crash

MILLERSBURG — A 95-year-old Topeka man died Tuesday night, two days after he was injured in a vehicle crash in Elkhart County.
According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph Ryder was driving east on C.R. 36 at 11:08 a.m. Sunday when he disregarded the stop sign at the intersection with S.R. 13 and collided with a car being driven north by 66-year-old William Yoder of Millersburg.
Both cars drove off the roadway. Ryder’s Toyota Highlander overturned and collided with a fence while Yoder’s Dodge Caravan collided with a utility pole and a fence, according to police.
At the scene, police said Ryder suffered chest and neck injuries, and Yoder had neck injuries.
Ryder died from his injuries around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at Parkview Regional Hospital, police said.
