ELKHART — With a number of new faces, new goals and new challenges emerging over the course of the year, a snapshot of Elkhart County from the beginning of 2019 might be hard to recognize compared to now.
The year brought several firsts, some extremes and a few forward steps. Elkhart also attracted national attention for issues such as police misconduct allegations and the performance of the RV industry, which is often seen as an indicator for the rest of the country.
Here are some of the top stories of the year, based on input from Elkhart Truth staff.
Roberson elected mayor
Rod Roberson became Elkhart’s first black mayor when he was elected on Nov. 5. The 61-year old Democrat captured 56 percent of the vote to defeat Republican former mayor Dave Miller.
Roberson said the election was about three major themes – the Tolson Center, development in and around the River District and rebuilding trust with the police department – which have divided people between the north side and south side, downtown and neighborhoods, whites and people of color. He said he won by asking voters to believe in a unified way to deal with the issues confronting the city.
He will assume the office starting Wednesday.
Elkhart Police under review
Several things happened after the publication of security footage showing two Elkhart Police officers punching a handcuffed suspect to the ground on Jan. 12, 2018. Late last year, Police Chief Ed Windbigler resigned, to be replaced as chief by Chris Snyder this January, and Mayor Tim Neese called for new oversight measures including a department review.
That report came out in mid-December, with recommendations for policy changes in areas including use of force, internal investigations and vehicle pursuits. It recommends adding a definition of “de-escalation” to the department’s use-of-force policy, and advises the department to put more focus on making sure that force is proportional to the threat.
The officers involved in the incident with the detainee, Cory Newland and Joshua Titus, were charged with battery. Their cases were preparing to go to trial when the local charges were superseded by allegations of civil rights abuses at the federal level.
They are now awaiting a jury trial in March. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
Off-duty police misconduct
Officers from several departments faced charges for their conduct while out of uniform this year, or saw cases that started in 2018 wrap up.
In December 2018, Brody Brown, with the Goshen Police Department, was off-duty when he was arrested for driving while intoxicated and Elkhart Police Cpl. Scott Haigh was arrested on similar charges after being involved in a crash just days later. Brown pleaded guilty in January in a deal that let him keep his job, but resigned before the end of the year when he couldn’t meet the terms of the plea; Haigh pleaded guilty at the end of October and was sentenced to one year on probation, and has returned to work with the police.
Another Elkhart officer, former Det. Scott Hupp, was sentenced to a year on probation in November after pleaded guilty to residential breaking and entering and harassment by phone. He was charged in September 2018, following an investigation into incidents involving his ex-wife.
And Jim Bradberry, a former captain with the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, received a one-year suspended sentence on good behavior as well as 30 hours of community service after admitting to a charge of false informing that impedes an investigation. He was sentenced in September after pleading guilty to the misdemeanor, which arose from an investigation into falsely billed hours by civilian employees who worked under him in the sheriff’s department.
Homicides and gun violence
There were more than dozen gunfire incidents that resulted in injury over the course of the year, and many others where property was damaged and lives were threatened. There were also many incidents where lives were lost, and not every one resulted in an arrest.
Iman Gregory was arrested months after the May killing of Ishmael Porter and charged in his death. Knesha Carruthers was charged with fatally stabbing her husband, 33-year-old Jimmie Gillam, immediately after the incident in July.
And two men were arrested Dec. 19 and charged with killing a Columbia City woman in October. A third man was accused of being involved in the allegedly gang-related incident, which also left a Sturgis, Michigan man injured.
The shooter in a Stratford Commons incident in July turned the gun on himself after killing two residents, while a 15-year-old’s death at the hand of a friend in November was described as an accident while they were playing with a gun. Still unsolved is the murder of 16-year-old Jaiden Cooper, who was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds along the railroad tracks in the 900 block of Wagner Avenue in September.
Suspects were also named in murders that happened in 2018. They include the arrest of Alphonso James for the September 2018 killing of 18-year-old Jaren Minies, which is still awaiting trial, and the February arrest of Benford Davis, who was later convicted of killing 57-year-old Sherry Houston in March 2018.
Also in February, Angelica Castillo admitted to the May 17, 2018 murder of her husband, 41-year-old Elder Castillo. She received a 45-year sentence, but recently claimed her confession was made unwillingly.
And during a trial in October, a jury acquitted Michael Smith, of Union City, Tennessee, for the Aug. 2, 2009 murder of 26-year-old Drake Muncie.
Extreme weather, green initiatives
2019 came in with record-breaking cold and is going out with uncommon warmth.
A temperature of minus 17 was recorded at Goshen Airport on Jan. 21, and severe windchill days later made it feel like negative 40 degrees outside. November brought single-digit temperatures, a record low for the period, followed by area temperatures reaching 50 degrees or more around Christmas time – about 20 degrees warmer than average.
In between, the heat index neared 110 degrees in mid-July, after a tropical hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico – one of over a dozen cyclones this season – brought extra moisture to the air in the Midwest.
The City of Goshen acknowledged both the reality and the urgency of climate change with several measures that officials adopted this year. The Common Council approved a goal of reaching carbon neutrality within 20 years, after the Goshen High School youth caucus submitted it in April, and also adopted a goal of 45 percent tree canopy by 2045.
The city also established a new office, the Department of Environmental Resilience, in September. The department will focus on forestry, data collection, education and efficiencies, both environmental and financial.
Elkhart River District developments
Development in the River District continued this year, as the Elkhart Health & Aquatics Center was completed and construction began for a new Martin’s Super Market and about 170 new homes. The Stonewater at the Riverwalk is just about complete. Mixed-use development and townhomes around the Aquatics Center have been proposed by private developers, who won the right to put high-end condominiums at the former Alick’s property through a bidding process that received a high level of public attention.
While all this has been going on, drivers have either grown annoyed or accustomed to road closures on Jackson Boulevard and Elkhart Avenue, part of an effort to increase walkability. Mayor Tim Neese reopened the streets for good in July.
Tolson Center reopens
The Tolson Center officially reopened in September with renovated spaces, regular hours and programs and activities being offered for youth and adults. It had closed in July 2018 after Elkhart City Council voted down funding for it.
Council approved the funds needed to renovate and operate the center this past May. Several members who voted against funding the center lost their re-election bids later in the year.
Plans are now being considered for tearing down and rebuilding the center, at double the size and with added features like another gym.
Interlogic bankruptcy
It’s a story that is still playing out in the courts, involving clients across the country who feel swindled out of millions of dollars as well as a corporate and a personal bankruptcy and the possibility that federal charges may be filed against the former owner of the payroll company. It started when Interlogic Outsourcing Inc. was sued in July by a bank claiming owner Najeeb Khan made millions of dollars in wire transfers that the company couldn’t cover.
IOI was soon sold to a Pennsylvania payroll company for $3.5 million, while under Chapter 11 protection. But a lawsuit filed on behalf of clients who say IOI took their money but didn’t use it to pay their taxes is still pending.
School activity
The year brought a lot of changes to area schools.
In May, voters rejected an Elkhart Community Schools referendum that would have generated an additional $16 million for the district over eight years. Goshen Community Schools, meanwhile, broke ground in June on major projects which are funded by a $65 million ballot measure that passed in 2018.
That includes a nearly $45 million new intermediate school, which had its mascot, the RedHawks, chosen before the end of the year. The building itself is scheduled for completion in July 2021.
Elkhart Central and Memorial high schools moved closer to consolidation, with plans to operate one high school at two campuses starting in the fall of 2020. With the athletic programs also to merge in 2020, the two schools’ athletic teams fought their final games against each other in recent months.
And schools throughout the county were forced to close in November as teachers flocked to Indianapolis to demonstrate for better wages.
Business closures
Several businesses closed their doors or announced closures in 2019, and a service club disbanded after eight decades.
They included Better World Books, which closed its physical shop in Goshen in March. The downtown store was soon reused by Fables Books.
The Goshen Lions Club announced in June that they would disband in the summer, after the last six remaining members said they saw the writing on the wall. The club’s activities for 83 years included providing eyeglasses to Goshen Community Schools students in need.
Hydraulic Ale Works announced its closure in September. The brewpub along the Riverwalk had opened only five months earlier.
Arts on Main announced in October that the downtown Elkhart gallery would close by Dec. 8. The gallery served as a hub to support and promote local artists and musicians for six years.
And in November, residents learned that Amish Acres would go out with a bang. The Nappanee tourist attraction will end operations after the New Year’s fireworks show, as the family that owns it retires.
Elizabeth Warren visits
Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren spoke in Elkhart in June, about one year after a visit from the current president. About 600 people turned out to hear her talk at the RV/MH Hall of Fame, her first campaign stop in Indiana.
She used her trip to Elkhart and in Michigan a day earlier to tout new policy proposals that she said would create new jobs and develop a bigger green sector to help combat climate change. Those included an extra 2 percent tax on wealth above $50 million and 3 percent on wealth above $1 billion, which would pay for universal child care for children 5 and younger, universal pre-K for 3- and 4-year-olds and higher wages for child care workers and preschool teachers.
She also said the incremental tax on the wealthiest sliver of the population would pay for tuition-free public technical school, community college and four-year college and cancel student loan debt for 95 percent of borrowers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.