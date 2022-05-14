Tolson Center receives 10K grant

Representatives from Tolson Center for Community Excellence and 100 Women Who Care gather for a photo marking the donation of $10,000 from the philanthropic group to the community center. From left are Peggy Lindberg, Cyneatha Millsaps, Kim Miller, Candy Yoder, Breanna Allen and Carrie Berghoff.
ELKHART — As plans are being made for a groundbreaking for the new Tolson Center for Community Excellence, 100 Women Who Care Elkhart County awarded a $10,000 grant to the budding community center with historic roots.
At its quarterly meeting in April, the social giving circle voted to give the grant to the project, which is still raising money for the demolition of the longtime building and construction of a new, larger center, as well as the addition of athletic fields to the campus between Benham Avenue and Prairie Street in south central Elkhart.
(0) comments
