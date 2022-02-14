Toll Road traffic stops leads to drug arrests

MIDDLEBURY — A traffic stop on the Indiana Toll Road Sunday night lead to the discovery of several pounds of raw marijuana, THC edibles and other THC products, a release from the Indiana State Police said.
At about 10:27 p.m., Trooper Samuel Waterhouse stopped a silver 2019 Ford Escape on the Indiana Toll Road after seeing it commit a moving violation as it traveled east about three miles west of the Middlebury Exit, the release said.
