Toll Road stop nets 259 pounds of pot

A traffic stop on the Indiana Toll Road near the LaGrange / Howe exit Wednesday netted 259 pounds of marijuana, police said.

 Photo provided / Indiana State Police

LaGRANGE — An Indiana State Police trooper discovered 259 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop Wednesday on the Indiana Toll Road.

Just after noon Trooper Nikolos Anderson stopped a black 2007 Chevrolet pickup truck for a moving violation as it traveled east in a construction zone near mile marker 120 on the Indiana Toll Road. This is approximately one mile west of the Howe/LaGrange Exit.

