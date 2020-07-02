police lights toll road

SOUTH BEND — An Indiana Toll Road maintenance worker was struck and killed Thursday while performing work outside of his vehicle.

Ronald Smith, 61 of Edwardsburg, Michigan, was later identified by police as the victim. 

This report was updated to include the name of the victim. 

