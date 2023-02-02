Wrong-way signs are seen if a driver is entering or exiting the Indiana Toll Road in the wrong direction, while the Wrong-Way Driver detection and alert system uses flashing warning lights to reinforce the warning.
ELKHART — Indiana Toll Road manager ITR Concession Company LLC (ITRCC) has activated its fourth wrong-way driver detection and alert system – this one on the Exit 5 eastbound off-ramp in Calumet at mile marker 5.
“Our top priority is safety for all users of the Toll Road,” ITRCC CEO Nic Barr said. “We’re constantly assessing new systems, technology and operational techniques to further enhance the safety of our drivers and employees. The Wrong-Way Driver detection system enables us to track wrong-way drivers, help them self-correct, and warn other drivers. It prevents them from getting hurt or hurting others.”
