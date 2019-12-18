ELKHART — A crash involving three vehicles sent two drivers to the hospital Monday afternoon.
Peyton Anderson, 17, of Elkhart, was headed east on Old U.S. 33 West west of C. R. 3 when the crash occured about 2:23 p.m., according to police.
Anderson’s 2004 Jeep Liberty went left of center an sideswiped a 2001 Ford Taurus driven by 24-year old Brittany Kelley, of Elkhart, and then struck a 2019 Subaru Impreza driver by Melissa Lello, 46, of Elkhart, the sheriff’s department said in a statement.
Anderson’s vehicle then ran off the north side of the road and struck a fence.
Kelley’s vehicle slid off the north side of the road and struck a mailbox.
Anderson complained for hip pain and was released from the scene, police said.
Kelley suffered a laceration to her head and complained of head, neck and back pain. Lello complained of chest and leg pain. Both Kelley and Lello were transported by ambulance to Elkhart General Hospital for advance medical evaluation.
