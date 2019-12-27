BARRON LAKE. Mich. — An attempt to save a dog resulted in a crash and a power outage in Michigan on Christmas Day.
Ikbal Singh, 36, of Three Rivers was headed east on Detroit Road near the intersection of Barron Lake Road in Howard Township when the crash occured.
Officers responded to the call regarding a single-vehicle rollover crash around 11:30 a.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.
Singh and his passenger Shila Devi, according to a witness, were attempting to avoid a small dog which had run into the road. Singh ran off the road and overturned, damaging a utility pole. This resulted in the immediate area losing power until crews were able to restore it.
Singh and Devi went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Both individuals were wearing seat belts and alcohol was not believed to be a factor in this crash. The incident remained under investigation, police said.
