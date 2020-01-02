BRISTOL — Three passengers were hurt in a head-on crash between two vehicles west of Bristol on Wednesday.
Jasmine Milam, 22, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, was driving eastbound on Vistula Street about 6:16 a.m. Her 2004 Hyundai Sonata crossed the center line near the Fairway Avenue intersection and struck a westbound 2011 Range Rover head-on, according to information from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s office.
The other driver, 37-year-old Alejandro Esparza-Reyes, of Elkhart, told officers he tried to avoid the impact but didn’t have enough time. Both he and Milam were wearing seat belts and neither driver was injured.
Three passengers in Esparza-Reyes’s vehicle were transported by ambulance to Elkhart General Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. They included a 5-year-old boy who complained of head pain, an 11-year-old boy who complained of neck pain and a 31-year-old woman who complained of arm pain.
All three were wearing seat belts.
Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash, according to the sheriff’s office report.
Milam was cited for driving left of center and Esparza-Reyes was cited for not having a driver’s license or insurance.
