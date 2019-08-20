Three injured in three-vehicle crash

GOSHEN — Two adults and a child were taken to the hospital, one man by helicopter, after a three-vehicle crash in Goshen on Friday, according to the Goshen Police Department.
The crash happened at the four-way stop at Old C.R. 17 and Peddlers Village Road at approximately 7:13 p.m. The driver of a Jeep waiting at the stop sign said the Toyota RAV4 with the people who were injured started moving north into the intersection from Old C.R. 17 when a the driver of a Ford F-150 pickup truck disregarded the stop sign on Peddlers Village Road, entering the intersection from the west and crashing into the RAV4's driver's side.
The RAV4 then spun out and went into a ditch on the northeast corner of the intersection. The F-150 went on to crash into the Jeep in the oncoming lane of Peddlers Village Road, police said.
According to police, the front seat passenger of the Jeep gave the same account of the crash.
The driver of the RAV4, 28-year-old Juan Morales of Goshen, was most severely injured in the crash. According to the crash report, he was trapped in the vehicle and suffered a chest injury.
The front seat RAV4 passenger, 25-year-old Helen Malave Rivera of Goshen, complained of pain to her elbow and lower arm. The driver's side back seat passenger, a 7-year-old boy, complained of pain to his abdomen.
According to police, the F-150 was driven by 19-year-old Tristan Millar of Niles, Michigan. He received a citation for disregarding a stop sign.
Both the SUV and the pickup truck were towed due to disabling damage. The RAV4 sustained heavy driver's side damage and some front end damage, while the F-150 sustained heavy front end damage and undercarriage damage. The Jeep sustained minor front driver's side bumper damage.
Everyone involved in the crash was wearing seatbelts, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.