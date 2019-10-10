Three-car crash sends one to hospital

GOSHEN — An unsafe lane change was blamed in a three-vehicle collision on Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department, a 2016 Ford Mustang driven by Luis Zuniga, 37, of Elkhart, was traveling east on U.S. 20 east of C.R. 21 in the left lane.
He was following a 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Drew Smithson, 33, of Macy, when he pulled into the center turn lane to avoid rear ending Smithson’s vehicle, police said. Despite the effort, Zuniga struck the rear driver side of the Jeep.
Smithson’s Jeep spun into the leftmost westbound lane of U.S. 20 and was struck by a 2004 Saturn Ion driven by Jason Goorhouse, 35, of Goshen.
Goorhouse was transported to Goshen General Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Zuniga was cited for unsafe lane movement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.