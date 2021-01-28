ELKHART — Three men were arrested Wednesday following an investigation into a string of thefts from vehicles in the area and a police chase that ended in South Bend.
A crime detail organized by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the thefts saw the three breaking into a vehicle and removing items about 4:07 a.m. at Comfort Suites, 27838 C.R. 24, police said.
