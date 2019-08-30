Thor Industries announces National Forest partnership

ELKHART — Thor Industries Inc., the world’s largest recreational vehicle manufacturer, on Thursday announced a multiyear partnership with the National Forest Foundation, the official nonprofit partner of the U.S. Forest Service, to help Americans experience the outdoors.
The National Forest Foundation will use Thor’s $2.7 million gift to improve recreation sites and campgrounds, and help to make them more sustainable – critical efforts to ensure families are able to camp and enjoy public lands for generations to come, the company said. The funding will also help engage youth in conservation work and engage groups and volunteers to help improve forest health.
National forests and grasslands cover 193 million acres in the United States, over 8 percent of the nation’s land, and offer a robust range of activities and opportunities free of entrance fees. The lands supply clean drinking water to 123 million Americans, in addition to providing 90,000 campsites (more than 33,000 RV-accessible), 148,000 miles of dog-friendly trails, 4,400 miles of wild and scenic rivers, allow RV boondocking and include sought-after ski areas such as Vail Mountain Resort, Telluride Ski Resort, Breckenridge and Mount Baker Ski Area.
“Across the Thor family of brands, our purpose is to connect people with the outdoors, and families with each other,” said Thor President and CEO Bob Martin. “We believe the National Forest System offers unrivaled accessibility and an incredible assortment of activities and outdoor exploration options that are impactful and meaningful for the entire outdoor community. We are honored to support the work of the NFF and are thrilled to partner to improve forest health and American’s outdoor experiences.”
Mary Mitsos, National Forest Foundation president, said the pledge demonstrates the deep commitment Thor has to the country’s national forests.
“We are proud and excited to kick off this partnership and are grateful that Thor is helping us accomplish our mission to engage Americans in promoting the health and public enjoyment of our National Forest System,” Mitsos said.
Thor is headquartered at 601 E. Beardsley Ave.
