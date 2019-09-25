Thor founder memorialized at the RV Hall of Fame

ELKHART — A special honor was given to one RV industry founder Tuesday morning in Elkhart.
The Peter B. Orthwein Pavilion at the RV Hall of Fame was dedicated during Thor Motor Coach’s annual Showcase.
Orthwein founded Thor Industries in 1980, along with Wade Thompson, who died several years ago.
Orthwein still serves as chairman emeritus for the company.
“He will always be involved and this is just one way to memorialize him for years to come,” said Bob Martin, CEO/President of Thor Industries.
The decision to create the pavilion and pave the property came, in part, from the struggles in previous years due to high rain.
“Where this building was, there was a big tent and wherever there is pavement now was mulch. When it rained, it became like a swamp. The ground was so muddy the last few years that it made it hard for us to do our show here,” Martin said. “This is more typical of an RV show and to have this venue in Elkhart, it’s perfect for our show. The dealers are amazed to see the transformation from last year to this year,”
A reception was held on Tuesday morning to dedicate the new building and honor the founder, but it was a surprise to him.
“I think this is such a fantastic facility and I’m really happy that we’re a part of it,” Orthwein said. “I’m really honored. I’m not deserving, but I’m really honored.”
