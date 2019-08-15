ELKHART — Pick Up America, a Thor Industries and Kampgrounds of America campaign that encourages campers to pick up trash, has surpassed its goal of removing 50 tons of trash from nature.
Participants have pledged to pick up 130 tons of trash, a news release said. The program began in May.
“#PickUpAmerica resonated with us because, as avid outdoor explorers, we want to keep our public spaces clean and beautiful for the next generation to enjoy,” said participant Brandy Gleason, creator of RV and family travel blog Gleason Family Adventure. “On our most recent kayak trip down the Pigeon River in LaGrange County, we were invigorated as we dug in our oars to get some trash out of the shoreline and lily pads.”
Pick Up America will continue to encourage public trash removal by providing entry to the Pick Up America Sweepstakes for participants making the pledge. The sweepstakes is giving one entrant the chance to win the “ultimate RV adventure” that includes a $2,500 Cruise America RV gift card, a $750 gasoline gift card and a five-year Roadtrippers Plus membership.
To keep track of progress, participants can also visit www.pickupamerica.com and pledge how many garbage bags of trash they will fill. They are also encouraged to post their efforts on social media with #PickUpAmerica.
“We are thrilled that we have already surpassed our original trash pick-up pledge by over 75 tons,” said Bob Martin, president and CEO of THOR Industries. “As summer travelers continue enjoying their favorite outdoor activities, we hope these new incentives encourage people to continue preserving the beauty of our public lands.”
Throughout the campaign, participating KOA campgrounds will be giving out specially branded garbage bags to be filled.
