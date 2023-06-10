This rental truck was left hanging precariously over Christiana Creek in the westbound lanes of the Indiana Toll Road west of Elkhart. A man and a woman in the truck were rescued using a ladder truck from the eastbound bridge.
This rental truck was left hanging precariously over Christiana Creek in the westbound lanes of the Indiana Toll Road west of Elkhart. A man and a woman in the truck were rescued using a ladder truck from the eastbound bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.