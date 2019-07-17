ELKHART — High temperatures expected this week may make it feel like 100 degrees outside, thanks to conditions that pose a unique danger to people and animals.
The actual temperatures predicted for Thursday, Friday and Saturday are in the low to mid-90s, but with the heat index, it’s going to feel as hot as 107 degrees, according to information from the National Weather Service. Meteorologist Michael Lewis, with the North Webster office, explained that the difference is in the extra moisture in the air brought by tropical hurricane Barry.
“It’s the combination of heat and humidity,” he said. “It can feel like it’s 10-12 degrees hotter than it is.”
It’s a significant threat to health and safety, he said, because the moisture makes it harder for the body to deal with the heat. Your body would normally sweat in order to cool off, but it’s much less effective in these conditions.
“It comes down to the body’s ability to regulate heat,” Lewis said. “You can perspire more and more and more, and then you tend to dehydrate. That’s the real risk, dehydration.”
With the dehydration comes an imbalance of chemicals such as sodium and potassium. It’s worsened by things like caffeine, so he advises people to cut back on coffee and sugary drinks and instead drink more water and things that will restore electrolytes.
“The worst thing that can happen is if you get so hot, you’re no longer perspiring. That can be life-threatening, your body overheats and it can be fatal,” he said. “We’re really trying to get people to drink water and avoid things like coffee or drinks with caffeine in them.”
He added that we saw similar temperatures last year, but an even more prolonged period of high temperatures may be in store this year. There are indicators that it will cool down slightly after this weekend followed by high temperatures again, but at least the humidity should be lower next week, he said.
Keeping animals cool
Fair organizers and 4-H advisers want to make sure animals are kept cool in the next several days too. A few clubs that have check-in this week moved their times to earlier in the morning or later in the afternoon to avoid the worst part of the day, said Robert Kelly, Purdue Extension educator.
He said they’re also sharing information with youths about the best ways to protect their animals, with Facebook posts and information posted in the show barns. That includes making sure the animals have plenty of fresh water and good airflow.
The Purdue article warns them that high humidity can make conditions worse for animals and that they can experience the most heat stress during transportation. It gives some signs of distress to look for, such as faster breathing or a core body temperature two degrees or more above normal.
When animals show signs of distress, it’s important the get them cool as quickly as possible, the article states. It says the first thing to do is put them in a wash rack and run a continuous stream of cool water on their back and head.
Kelly said the barns are all equipped with fans, but misting a little water through them wouldn’t hurt. What he advises against is anything that can shock an animal, like a blast of ice water from a hose.
For smaller animals, like rabbits and poultry, he also recommends putting a frozen water bottle in their cage for them to huddle up next to.
“But for the large animals, you should provide them with a fan and cool water. It’s the least we can do,” Kelly said.
