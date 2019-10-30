ELKHART — Two teenagers were injured and schools were locked down as gunfire broke out Wednesday south of downtown.
Elkhart Police found 18-year-old Kevon Coleman with a gunshot wound to the arm when they responded to the area of Garfield and Benham avenues at 12:30 p.m. for a report of gunfire. Officers also found shell casings in the 300 block of Garfield, according to information from department spokesman Lt. Travis Snider.
Coleman was found in the 900 block of Benham Avenue. He was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police also found a 15-year-old boy who had been shot in the back. He was taken to the hospital for injuries that were also described as non-life-threatening, after he was located in the 1000 block of Benham Court.
Police advised Elkhart Community Schools to follow lock-out procedures for Mary Beck, Hawthorne and Monger elementaries, as well as Roosevelt STEAM Academy and Pierre Moran Middle School. The district was told there was a disturbance in the area unrelated to the schools, according to information the school district shared with parents.
Under the procedures, normal activity can occur within the buildings, but no one can enter or leave except for special circumstances. The lock-out was lifted at 1:17 p.m.
Police had made no arrests in connection with the shooting as of Wednesday afternoon.
Snider said detectives are looking for people to come forward with information about the incident. They can contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070, or the tip line at 574-389-4777 or tips@elkhartpolice.org.
