ELKHART — An estimated $17,700 worth of damage was reported by the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center following an act of vandalism.
The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department was informed around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday that two juvenile inmates damaged the sprinkler system, drew on the walls and damaged a window at the detention center.
The juveniles were moved to different rooms within the facility where they tore apart the walls and door coverings, according to a report in the county blotter.
Estimated damage to all the rooms involved is around $17,700.
