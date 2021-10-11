ELKHART — A 13-year-old and a 14-year old were arrested Friday after jumping out of a vehicle that may have been stolen, the Elkhart Police Department said.
At 6 p.m., an officer on patrol saw a vehicle preparing to go south on South 3rd Street from Harrison Street, the report said. That vehicle matched the description of a vehicle that was reported stolen earlier in the day.
