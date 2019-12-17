Teen suffers life-threatening injuries in crash

ELKHART — A 19-year-old Michigan man sustained life-threatening injuries in a car crash Tuesday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office.
Kevin Moreia of Union, Michigan, was the passenger in a 2002 Pontiac Sunfire driven by 18-year-old Harold Moon of Elkhart.
Police said the two were traveling west on C.R. 24 east of S.R. 19 when the car went off the road about 7:07 a.m. The front driver's side of the car struck a utility pole, the report said.
Moreia was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for a facial injury and life-threatening injuries. Police said it was unknown if he wore a seat belt.
Moon was not injured in the crash. Police said he was wearing a seat belt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.