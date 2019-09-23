Teen struck by pickup truck

ELKHART — The condition of a 16-year-old girl who was struck by a pickup truck at Johnson Street and Baldwin Avenue early Monday was still unknown.
Officers were called to the scene at 6:53 a.m., according to a report from the Elkhart Police Department.
The pickup truck was traveling north on Johnson, police said.
The girl was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital in South Bend. The extent of her injuries were unknown, police said.
No arrests or citations were issued at the scene.
