Teen injured in Goshen shooting

GOSHEN — A 17-year-old boy was injured in a Goshen shooting on Monday night, according to the Goshen Police Department.
The juvenile, who was not named by police, was shot in the leg about 10:55 p.m. Monday. Police were dispatched to the 1800 block of West Plains Drive
According to police, the shooter is an unknown male who left the area before police arrived.
The incident remains under investigation. Police said no further information is available.
