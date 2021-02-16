ELKHART — A 16-year-old who has been making it his mission to honor veterans on Valentine’s Day each year is rallying reinforcements.

Timothy Alexander first came to Rice Cemetery on Valentine’s Day 2017 to honor his grandfather, David L. Adams, an Air Force veteran who died on Dec. 18, 2016. He had asked his grandmother, Shirley Adams, if they could place a heart balloon and a flag in remembrance of his grandfather.

(1) comment

trawetst
trawetst

What a fine young man. If they put a flag on my Dads grave, I thank you very much.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.