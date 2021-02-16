Members of this family are making a tradition of planting flags on the graves of veterans at Rice Cemetery in Elkhart every Valentine’s Day. From left are Timothy Alexander, Brandi Bontrager and Timberlee Adams.
In the first row, kneeling, is Timothy Alexander, next to Hadley Whitaker; second row, Makynzi Welch, Dave Adams, Tricia Massart, Shirley Ann Adams; third row, Brandi Bontrager, Timberlee Alexander; last row, Jeremy Welch, Michael Randall and Cecil Holmes.
Friends and family members plant American flags at the graves of veterans Sunday at Rice Cemetery, a Valentine's Day tradition started by Timothy Alexander to honor his grandfather. This is the gravesite of David L. Adams, Timothy's grandfather.
Hadley Whitaker takes a break as friends and family members plant flags at the graves of military veterans Sunday at Rice Cemetery in Elkhart.
ELKHART — A 16-year-old who has been making it his mission to honor veterans on Valentine’s Day each year is rallying reinforcements.
Timothy Alexander first came to Rice Cemetery on Valentine’s Day 2017 to honor his grandfather, David L. Adams, an Air Force veteran who died on Dec. 18, 2016. He had asked his grandmother, Shirley Adams, if they could place a heart balloon and a flag in remembrance of his grandfather.
(1) comment
What a fine young man. If they put a flag on my Dads grave, I thank you very much.
