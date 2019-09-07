Teen found shot to death on railroad tracks

ELKHART -- Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy found early Saturday.
Jaiden Cooper suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Elkhart City Police Department. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police were dispatched at 12:25 a.m. to the 900 block of Wagner Avenue on a report of a subject on the railroad tracks.
Other details were not immediately available. The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to contact the Elkhart County Homicide Unit at 574-295-8281, the Elkhart police tip line at 574-389-4777 or tips@elkhartpolice.org.
