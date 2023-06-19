GOSHEN — A 19-year-old has died after the vehicle he was riding in collided with a tree.
Alan Bautista, of Goshen, was pronounced dead of his injuries at the scene of the early Saturday morning accident north of Goshen. The driver of the vehicle, a 16-year-old Goshen man, suffered a broken wrist and nose and was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment, according to information from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
