Teen charged with murder to argue self-defense

GOSHEN — An Elkhart teen accused of murder plans to argue at trial that he acted in self-defense.
Alphonso James, 15, is charged with murder in the Sept. 12, 2018, death of Jaren Minies. The 18-year-old was shot multiple times during what was described as a deal to trade an Xbox for a handgun.
James was later arrested while in Ithaca, New York, where he was convicted in a violent assault, and transferred to Elkhart County. He was waived out of juvenile court during a hearing on Aug. 16.
He is currently awaiting a May 18 trial.
Circuit Court Judge Michael Christofeno acknowledged Thursday that James’ attorneys have filed their intent to argue that he acted with justifiable, reasonable force.
Attorney Peter Soldato had said at a Nov. 14 hearing that James had recently indicated the possibility of a self-defense claim, but that James had also shown a reluctance to be open with his legal counsel due to his young age. James was 14 at the time of his arrest.
Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker told the judge Thursday that the state does not object to the late filing of a self-defense claim.
James is accused of shooting Minies seven times as a struggle for a gun broke out in the back seat of a vehicle, which was parked in front of a residence in the 1700 block of South 10th Street. Witnesses drove Minies to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Multiple witnesses picked James out of a photo lineup, including the occupants of the vehicle and a nearby resident who said he showed up at his back door, gun in hand.
