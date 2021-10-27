ELKHART — A teacher suffered minor injuries Tuesday after trying to break up a fight between two students at Elkhart East High School.
An officer was called at 8:45 a.m. to 1 Blazer Blvd., the Elkhart Police Department said. Two girls were fighting in the hallway when the teacher tried to separate the two and was struck, the report said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.