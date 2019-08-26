ELKHART — Sunshine, music and food vendors made the Wellfield Botanic Gardens a popular stop this weekend, with more than 3,000 guests at Wellfield’s Taste of the Gardens on Sunday.
Four local bands as well as 15 food vendors and several other acts including jugglers, drummers, improvisation and more brought their best to the Wellfield Botanic Gardens.
“I can generally tell how successful we are, not by the dollars at the end, but by the engagement of the people with the garden,” Wellfield director Eric Garton said
Taste of the Gardens is an Elkhart County Visitor and Convention Bureau sponsored event provided by the Elkhart Rotary Club, who founded not only the event but the gardens themselves.
The gardens were created as part of the 100th anniversary celebration of the Elkhart Rotary Club.
“We don’t have all the gardens built or anything, but in the meantime, each year we’re getting more folks to come out and visit this place,” Rotary Club volunteer Anthony Hunt said.
Garton suggests that nearly 50 percent of all volunteers at Wellfield are Rotary Club members and nearly 90 percent of Rotary Club members volunteer at Taste of the Gardens every year, contributing heavily to the nearly 200 volunteers it takes to keep the event flowing.
“We grow community,” Garton said. “This is a gathering place. Wellfield was made to be a community gathering place. We do educational programs and cool things like this. We host other organizations doing their events and fundraisers.”
The heavy turnout of guests watching the local music shows, enjoying food and checking out vendors contributes to the funds raised to keep Wellfield going every year, but the money isn’t what Garton is concerned about.
“What I really like seeing is, even away from all the food, is people actually enjoying the garden,” Garton said. “It’s about education and understanding that water is important to life.”
Hideous Business, Tumbleweed Jumpers, Paul Decker and the Real Deal and Troll for Trout performed on the main stage, while EMP Band, GoProv, Meghan Provost, and Kiva Ford performed on the Forest Stage.
Sponsors for the event include the Elkhart County Convention and Visitors Bureau, D&W, Inc., Welch Packaging, Elkhart Truth, Chiphone Federal Credit Union, Indiana Trust Wealth Management, Cornerstone CPA Group, INOVA Federal, Homan Lumber Mart, Inc., Kruggel Lawton CPA, Ancon Construction, Chester Law Office, LLC, Collins & Company, Crowe LLP, DJ Construction, J.A. Wagner Construction MutualBank and Terri and Bob Rickel.
Annual Partners of Wellfield Botanic Gardens also support Taste of the Gardens through their generous support of Wellfield Botanic Gardens.
