ELKHART — Authorities have released details of a suspicious object found at the Elkhart County Landfill last week, describing it as an item that resembled a grenade.
The employee who found the object described it as a World War II-era rifle-mounted grenade launcher. He said he picked up the antique and carried it away from other people.
The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office responded to the landfill about 9 a.m. Thursday after an employee reported finding something that resembled a grenade, according to information from Capt. Michael Culp on Tuesday.
The device was contained and the area was cordoned off.
The Elkhart Police Department’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was called to the scene and investigated the object. They determined that it was inert, containing no explosives, and that it posed no threat to the public, Culp said.
Randy Brock identified himself to the Elkhart Truth as the landfill employee who found the object, which he said was lying on the ground where people come to unload their trash. He said it was a launcher that fits onto an M1 Garand rifle, which could be used to fire grenades at tanks.
“I knew what it was and picked it up and carried it 400 feet out of harm’s way,” he said by email. “Then we called the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department then removed everyone from the area and closed the landfill.”
He said the EPD bomb squad came to the landfill, put the object in containment and took it away.
The 26-year employee of the landfill said he doesn’t come across objects like that very often.
“Someone was probably cleaning out pappy’s storage locker from when he was in WWII and didn’t know what it was,” Brock remarked.
Elkhart County Commissioner Mike Yoder said that although the commissioners weren’t informed of the incident or the landfill closure until the next day, landfill staff followed the established protocols and “everyone did what they were supposed to do.”
He added that anyone who does find old weapons or explosives should contact the sheriff’s office for help disposing of them properly, rather than throwing them in the trash.
