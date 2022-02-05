ELKHART — Organizers are hoping to dispel any misconceptions about a long-running soup kitchen that hopes to move its operation to another building downtown.
Susanna’s Kitchen last month vacated The First Congregational Church, where it operated for 17 years, after the facility was sold to another church that intends to use the space for other programming.
According to Dale McDowell, chairperson for Susanna’s Kitchen, the volunteer-run kitchen is ready to reopen at the Knights of Columbus, 112 E. Lexington Ave., which offered the organization a six-month temporary lease while it continues to find a permanent location. A reopening date has not been set.
Before the kitchen can move, it will need zoning approval from the city and approval from the Elkhart County Health Department.
“For 40 years, Susanna’s kitchen has been providing food and clothing in downtown Elkhart to anyone who comes through our doors,” McDowell wrote. “Now, we are hopeful that our ‘City with a Heart’ will help us.”
The organization has served lunch to the needy on weekdays at 11 a.m. and provides donated clothing to clients twice a week.
On average, the organization serves more than 20,000 meals a year. The number of served meals daily varies, but occasionally reaches close to 100, McDowell said.
“The time and treasure given by our volunteers sustain our ability to provide these services with a budget under $50,000 and enables us to employ paid staff that is less than the equivalent of one full-time person,” he said.
Several national merchants have donated new winter coats to the organization for many years.
This year, with the assistance of St. John’s Episcopal Church food pantry, the kitchen will provide 300 people with new warm outerwear, McDowell said.
In seeking a new location, McDowell said he wanted to dispel any misconceptions about the clients they serve, many of whom are homeless or low-income.
“The people who walk through our doors also walk the streets of downtown Elkhart every day,” he said. “They are not part of a homogeneous group of despicable, deplorable or violent people but rather people who, for a variety of reasons, are food and or clothing insecure. Most of them are polite and grateful for our services. The conception that there have been innumerable problems at our prior location is false. We diligently strive to be good neighbors and our staff enforces behavior to ensure this. For 40 years Susanna’s has provided this service to our community.”
The kitchen will meet before the Elkhart Zoning Board of Appeals on Feb. 10 and hopes to be up and running once the permits are acquired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.