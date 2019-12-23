Superior Court judge announces reelection bid

ELKHART — Judge Charles Carter Wicks has announced his intention to seek a third term as judge of Elkhart Superior Court 5.
Wicks was elected to the position over five opponents in 2008 and re-elected without opposition in 2014.
“I believe I am the best qualified candidate to serve as judge of the court since for the past 11 years I have been doing just that,” Wicks said. “I reduced a backlog in the court, tried 29 jury cases my first year and implemented a plea-bargain deadline policy which has reduced delays and enabled a criminal defendant to have a trial in a couple months instead of waiting many months for a trial.”
The court is a high volume court with small claims of about 4,000 a year and handles civil as well as criminal cases.
Wicks served as a deputy prosecutor for 30 years before becoming judge and as a private attorney tried literally hundreds of criminal and civil jury cases. He is a former chairman of the Elkhart County Republican Party, past president of the Elkhart County Estate Planning Council (1982-83) and served as president of the Elkhart Community Corrections Advisory Board (2012-2018).
He is a graduate of the Indiana Judicial College and serves on the Special Courts Committee of the Indiana Judicial Conference. He is a 33rd degree mason and serves as second in leadership of Scottish Rite Masons in Indiana. He is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and received the Air Force Commendation Medal in 1974.
Wicks said one of his goals is to establish a Veterans Court in Elkhart County to assist veterans with alcohol and drug problems and conflict with the criminal law.
Wicks, who received his bachelor’s degree from Tulane University in 1967 and his law degree from the Indiana University Maurer School of Law in 1970, has been married to his wife, Penny, for 49 years. They have three children, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is a member of St. James’ Episcopal Church, Goshen.
