ELKHART — A judge has given attorneys until mid-August to respond to allegations that a now-defunct agency for adults with disabilities knowingly placed a female resident with a violent sexual predator.
The parents of a former resident of Goldenrod in Goshen say another female resident of the faith-based agency sexually molested her multiple times. They filed a lawsuit in an Elkhart County court June 3, which claims the agency knew that the other resident had a history of such behavior.
Goldenrod, originally called Mennonite Disabilities Committee Inc. when it was founded in 1977, abruptly closed in January. It operated residential housing and a small, cramped office staffed by 23 people at 1514 College Ave.
The closure came despite plans in the works for a new activities center and office on C.R. 36, which was to open in June if they could raise the millions of dollars needed to buy and renovate it.
Instead, agency leaders decided on Jan. 18 to cease operations, according to the only piece of information remaining on goldenrodcommunities.org. The closure came quickly after that.
“The Goldenrod board of directors was deeply saddened by the need to take action to wind down operations due to lack of financial resources,” the statement on the website begins. “There are no employees and all business is being conducted by board members, volunteers and contracted services.”
Goldenrod transferred the services it provided to another organization in Goshen, ADEC Inc., and sold off its assets to pay for its obligations. If anything was left over after that, it was to be passed on to other organizations that serve people with developmental disabilities, according to the statement.
‘Aggressive sexual predator’
The lawsuit claims that the daughter became a resident at Goldenrod in the summer of 2018. On the first day she was there and for the following three days, she was assaulted and sexually molested by a female resident.
Goldenrod employees were aware that the other resident had a history of molesting female housemates, the parents claim. They say Goldenrod and its staff were careless and negligent in placing the daughter in a group home with “an aggressive sexual predator whose proclivities were known by them, but were not known to (the woman) or her parents.”
The woman suffered severe emotional distress and psychological trauma as a result, her parents say, resulting in nightmares and a diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder.
They ask for a jury trial and are seeking a judgment against Goldenrod to compensate the daughter for her injuries, as well as other costs.
The lawsuit names Mennonite Disabilities Committee, doing business as Goldenrod, and CEO Tammy Friesen. The lawsuit went unanswered until Wednesday, when attorneys with a Highland law firm asked the judge to give them an extension of time to file a response.
Superior Court 2 Judge Stephen Bowers agreed to give them until Aug. 16 to answer the lawsuit.
The attorneys also filed a request for a jury trial.
