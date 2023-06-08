CENTREVILLE, Mich. — A Sturgis woman died after the SUV she was driving struck a tree Tuesday.
The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at 2:29 a.m. in Fabius Township, Michigan. The SUV was traveling north on U.S. 131 when it left the roadway on the west side near King Road and struck a tree, according to information from the sheriff’s department.
