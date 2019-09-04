GOSHEN — County officials hope to have a study in-hand at the beginning of next year to help guide thinking on a possible connector road south of Goshen.
The Elkhart County Commissioners on Tuesday voted on funds for a traffic study on the C.R. 40/Waterford Mills Parkway connector project.
They approved a $35,000 additional appropriation of Economic Development Income Tax money for Lochmueller Group to do the study.
Transportation Manager Charlie McKenzie told the commissioners the study should be completed and delivered by the first of next year.
The connecting road at the south edge of Goshen is something the county and city have been discussing for a few years, he said after the meeting. It would be a way to tie together Waterford Mills Parkway on the east side of S.R. 15 and C.R. 40 on the west side.
“It’s an early traffic study, an origin-destination study to see how viable the project is,” he said. “It would be a new road between Waterford Mills and C.R. 40, connecting the two. They’re offset right now by two separate intersections.”
C.R. 40 intersects with S.R. 15 across from Waterford Elementary School in the north and across from Waterford Mennonite Church several hundred feet to the south. Waterford Mills Parkway was built on the east side of S.R. 15, roughly in the middle.
The parkway is also referred to locally as the South Link Road. It joins up with C.R. 40 at the point where the county road intersects with C.R. 27, at the southeast edge of the city.
‘What will that do to traffic?’
The parkway took shape over the past few years as a way to connect S.R. 15 to U.S. 33, while alleviating traffic in the industrial area on the south side of Goshen. December 2016 saw the opening of the overpass that takes the parkway above the railroad tracks that run along the east side of S.R. 15.
The segment of C.R. 40 just east of S.R. 15 was somewhat orphaned with the completion of the parkway. The county commissioners approved the closure of the railroad crossing on C.R. 40 last summer, since the parkway overpass is meant to be the crossing point.
The new connector road would be a replacement for the staggered intersection with S.R. 15, McKenzie said. A preliminary study of options shows a reverse S-curve or diagonal road on the west side of S.R. 15, he indicated.
“The idea is to eliminate this intersection and connect these two roads, in some way,” he said. “There is existing congestion between those two signals. We know that, everyone knows that. We need to perform a traffic study to see what the best solution really is.”
Commissioner Mike Yoder observed that some of the traffic may be thanks to the ongoing work on C.R. 38, and it may die back down once that’s finally done. He said the study may show that the connector isn’t needed after all.
“There’s some question as to whether that road’s even needed, ‘cause there are other alternatives. It will be an expensive road to build and there will be some displacements,” he said. “(The study) will also take a look at future growth that happens in that area. As Goshen expands, manufacturing moves south. What will that do to traffic?”
