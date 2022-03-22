ELKHART — Gathered outside North Side Middle School, hundreds of students and their families chanted and held colorful signs that had simple but important messages.
“Stop the bullying!” and “See something, Say something!” several signs read from students who walked out of classes Tuesday morning to protest against bullying at school.
The rally was in support of Rio Allred, a 12-year-old girl whose family said she took her life March 14. Her family said she had alopecia, an autoimmune disease that caused her to lose her hair, and was frequently bullied at school.
“What happened to Rio must never happen to any other student,” said Jeff Bliler, Rio’s grandfather. “No student should enter a school building in fear.”
Her family said they reached out to the school on multiple occasions to talk about how Rio was being mistreated but said the issues weren’t addressed. Many classmates concurred with those sentiments
“This never should have happened to Rio,” said Corgan Hammond, a seventh-grader at North Side Middle School. “This could have been prevented so many times, but it wasn’t, and this is unforgivable. The school system failed Rio and they failed us.”
The rally lasted about 45 minutes with hugs exchanged, tears shed and cheers and chants shared intermittently.
Visibly emotional, Dawn Surface led the loudest chant: “What do we want? Change! When do we want it? Now!”
Surface said Rio was her granddaughter’s best friend and was like family to her.
“I loved Rio and the bullying has got to stop,” she said. “I know many people who have reported bullying of their kids and nothing is ever done, and that’s got to change.”
Her granddaughter, Lili Dolph, said she was happy to see many people supporting her best friend.
“Everyone is here celebrating the fact that we will win this war,” she said. “There are so many people here to support this cause, and that’s so amazing.”
The North Side students' anti-bullying efforts drew praise from Elkhart Community Schools Superintendent Steve Thalheimer.
“This is an important cause and I’m here to listen,” he said. “I fully agree with the message, ‘See something, do something,’ and encourage everyone to do just that.”
Thalheimer said the district is completing an internal review and cooperating with law enforcement as they complete their investigation.
The family is hoping to use Rio's death to bring change and raise awareness about bullying.
A nonprofit organization is being created to continue the girl’s legacy, which will be called Rio’s Rainbow.
Councilman David Henke, R-3, on Monday said the council needs to look into sponsoring a resolution in support of the organization.
“She was a member of our community and her pleas for help did not get answered,” he said. “So, I think a resolution is in order on behalf of Rio’s Rainbow that we look at the individuality of those in our community, those that are most vulnerable that need our support and we support them.”
Her family said Tuesday’s walkout was just the beginning of the fight.
“This is not a movement, it’s a constant because this will be a constant action until we know every student is protected,” Bliler, Rio's grandfather, said.
