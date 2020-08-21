ELKHART — A student and staff member at Elkhart Community Schools tested positive for COVID-19 two days after schools reopened, district officials said.
The district notified families Wednesday that a student at North Side Middle School and a staff member at West Side Middle School both tested positive for COVID-19.
The student attends North Side on a Group A schedule (Mondays and Wednesdays) and rides bus No. 91, according to the letter sent to families.
Per protocol, officials said high-touch and common areas of the building are cleaned and sanitized multiple times throughout the day and classrooms are cleaned at the end of the day.
After learning of the confirmed positive cases, officials say the district’s building services team used a disinfecting spray to sanitize both school buildings.
“The student and staff member will not be allowed to return to school for at least 10 calendar days (since symptoms first appeared,” upon the condition that all symptoms have improved and they have been fever-free for 24 hours without fever-reducing medicine, the district said.
Elkhart Community Schools resumed school on Monday under a hybrid model that allows students to take two days of in-person instruction in addition to e-learning days; some also opted for a virtual-only instruction option.
Brenda Kolbe, director of communications for the district, in an email Friday said one positive case in a building would not impact in-person instruction.
and that took all of 5 days..... I hope they science class at least got to Darwin... and so it begins......
